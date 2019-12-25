It’s day seven of Epic’s 12 Free Games Event and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is here to liven up even the most boring Christmas party.

Picture it: you’ve opened your presents and you’re currently sat at the dinner table, drooling over the massive Christmas dinner spread in front of you. While everything looks delicious, this Christmas party needs to get a little more lively.

Seeing as it’s not socially acceptable to just start flinging mashed potatoes at your relatives, what if, instead, you experienced some 100% totally accurate and realistic warfare from various battles through the ages?

You can pick up Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for free either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a wacky physics-based tactics game. Experience accurate warfare through the ages. TABS uses state of the art physics-based simulation to provide you with never-before-seen insight into our greatest battles of history!

Just note that while Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is currently in Early Access, any ragdoll physics you encounter are intentional. Probably.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will be free until December 26th at 4pm GMT. You can claim it for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Check back in tomorrow to see what’s up for grabs on day eight and, most importantly, Merry Christmas from all of us at MSPoweruser!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!