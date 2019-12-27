It’s day nine of Epic’s 12 Free Games Event and today’s zero cost game is Hyper Light Drifter, a beautiful pixelated adventure reminiscent of early Zelda games.

Hyper Light Drifter is a 2D action RPG developed by Heart Machine. You play as the Drifter, who has access to technology that others have forgotten, and who is suffering from an insatiable illness. The Drifter must journey deep into the lands of Buried Time in an attempt to escape their disease once and for all.

You can claim your game for free either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. Hyper Light Drifter is an action adventure RPG in the vein of the best 16­bit classics, with modernized mechanics and designs on a much grander scale.

Just in case you haven’t read any of the previous articles or if you somehow haven’t got the message by now: Hyper Light Drifter will only be free for 24 hours, meaning it’ll go back to full price on the 28th of December at 4PM GMT.

You can nab your free game by following the link here. The 12 Days of Free Games event is over halfway done, so remember to check back in tomorrow to see what’s going free on day 10!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!