Day six of Epic’s 12 Free Games Event is here and the Epic Games Store is celebrating Christmas Eve by bringing the gift of Celeste to gamers everywhere.

Celeste is a game about climbing a mountain and undergoing challenges both physical and mental. It’s a heartwarming story full of determination and self-discovery.

You can claim Celeste either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to pick up your free title. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic.

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.

Celeste will only be free for the next 24 hours, regaining its price tag and being replaced with another free game at 4pm GMT on the 25th of December. You can pick Celeste up on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Make sure you check back in tomorrow to find out what’s behind door number seven!

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!