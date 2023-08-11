Entra ID multifactor authentication now possible through WhatsApp

Entra ID multifactor authentication is possible now through Whatsapp, so you should know this, before flagging out a Whatsapp text as a phishing attack.

Microsoft announced that WhatsApp will be included in the list of preferred messaging apps when it comes to multiple authentication. However, you should also know that the feature is only available in certain regions.

These regions are: India, Indonesia, and New Zealand, and users from these countries will be able to authenticate themselves through WhatsApp, starting September 2023.

Only users that are enabled to receive the MFA text messages and already have WhatsApp on their phone will get this experience, and the rollout should start around mid-October, with further rollout expected to take even more time.

Entra ID multifactor authentication as a phishing attack?

Well, it seems that the Redmond-based tech giant has thought about it, and Microsoft will be branded on WhatsApp with a verified checkmark, so you don’t need to worry about it.

Microsoft advises organizations from India, Indonesia, and New Zeeland to inform their employers about this change.

On the other hand, it seems Entra ID will expand the use of WhatsApp as an authentication method to other regions, starting October-November.

What do you think about it? Do you think it’s safe or not?