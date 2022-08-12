Deal Alert: Enjoy 26% discount on Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless earbuds

Picking the right pair of earbuds could be tricky, especially when you are provided with too many options and unsure whether to go with mid-range or premium options. Unless you are someone who can’t compromise even a bit on the quality of sound, mid-range wireless earbuds will be fine for you. And speaking of mid-range options, a pair of Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless earbuds is what you might want to purchase.

There are a few things that are not exciting about Sony’s LinkBuds S earbuds. For example, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is not that prominent. The lack of support for wireless charging and six hours of battery life could also be a letdown for many users. However, if you are ready to compromise on these things, Sony LinkBuds S excels at other domains, including sound quality and comfort while using them.

If the LinkBuds S is what you have decided to buy, then now is the right time because Amazon is offering a 26% discount on the LinkBuds S truly wireless earbuds. You can now get a pair at $148, which is almost $52 less than $199.99. The discount is available on both the color options, including Black and White. For a pair of Sony earbuds that launched in early 2022, a $52 discount can be considered more than decent.

You can buy the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless earbuds key features