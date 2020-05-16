WhatsApp has been working on Dark Theme for quite some time and the Facebook-owned company recently introduced Dark Theme to its mobile application both on Android and iOS. It’s also working on Dark Theme for WhatsApp Web, as we reported a few months ago. Although Dark Theme for WhatsApp Web is still under development, you can enable it right now just by following a few easy steps.
Here is how to enable Dark Theme on WhatsApp Web
- Open WhatsApp Web from the official page.
- Log in using the QR Code if you didn’t do it yet.
- When WhatsApp Web is ready to be used, we can start to apply the trick: right mouse click outside the chat and tap “Inspect”.
- The browser shows now the console and the code of the page. Now you have to scroll at the top of the code to find the string ‘body class=”web”‘:
- “web” is the class of the original theme, the one you are currently using. Let’s replace it with “web dark”!
- When you have replaced the string, confirm tapping ENTER: WhatsApp Web will use now the dark theme!
It’s also worth noting that the changes that you made in the browser are not permanent, meaning once you re-login to WhatsApp Web, you’ll again need to follow the aforementioned steps.
via Wabetainfo
