eM Client Review: Great or Meh?

Looking for a detailed and unbiased eM Client Review?

I did in-depth research for you and explained this email client's major features, pricing, and more.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

What is an eM Client?

eM Client is a desktop email management tool that’s compatible with both Windows and macOS. Apart from its email handling capabilities, it lets you manage calendars, contacts, tasks, notes, and events while integrating chat functionality.

eM Client Features

Some of the major eM Client features include:

Emails

eM Client can help you professionally customize your emails. It has a snooze button to allow you to mute any email or all emails. It further gives you more options to select the time and date you want to snooze the mail, unlike Thunderbird.

This tool also has a Watch for reply feature to ensure you keep track of important emails. You can customize it to alert you when you don’t receive a response in a specific duration. But, you can also stop the feature if you don’t need it.

Additionally, you can create an online meeting with a colleague, friend, or family. Select the time and day, add participants through their emails, and schedule the meeting. Outlook has a similar feature but I’ve not seen it with Thunderbird.

Calendar and Tasks

This tool will help you organize and personalize your calendar. You can create a day schedule from morning to evening to help you save time and perform all tasks without mixing them up.

That’s not all.

If you want to have a weekly schedule, eM Client has you covered. You can create each task for a specific time every day for a whole week. However, some people prefer to work half a day on a Saturday but the tool didn’t include it on its Work Week tab.

eM Client will also help you manage tasks and keep them synced on all your devices. Assign to others, set reminders, and keep them with tags.

eM Client has a powerful contact feature with numerous fields to let you add descriptions to distinguish numbers easily.

You can also check your contact’s conversation history. This allows you to identify messages easily instead of scrolling past a thousand chats when you’re only looking for one.

This tool made it easy to locate attachments too. Going through all attachments on your phone can be annoying. eM Client has simplified it by letting you select a contact and tap on the attachment button and all contents will display.

Notes

You can now create and organize your notes anywhere. This feature allows you to write anything like a shopping list to ensure you don’t leave out something on the shelf.

It offers different styles of writing and supports adding images. You can also use it in class or a meeting to take short notes from speeches or keep important points from research online.

It allows different formats like Italics, bold, and changing colors to allow you to make a personalized list.

Security & Privacy

eM Client ensures your personal information is protected with PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) encryption technology. It has a private and a public key.

The private one is used to sign and decrypt messages, while the public one is used to encrypt messages and verify signatures.

You’ll have an option to set up encryption when signing up.

You will then create a new PGP keypair and assign it a password. You’ll need the secret word to open encrypted messages with this key pair. So, save it or ensure you memorize it well.

Performance

eM Client offers solid performance with fast speed and responsiveness, making it efficient for managing emails.

It took me less than a minute to launch it and most of the buttons loaded fast. The only issue was with the refresh button which took me around 2 minutes to load the page.

User Interface

eM Client’s design is sleek and intuitive, with a clean layout for easy use.

It’s well-organized, giving quick access to email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. Simple navigation and customizable settings make managing communication and tasks effortless.

Compatibility

eM Client is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems similar to Outlook. This ensures you can access your emails across different platforms and devices.

It also supports different software in Email services, cloud storage, and online meeting tools.

Customer Support

eM Client has an email address that you can use to reach customer care even though it’ll take long to receive a reply – around 30 minutes or more. There’s no live chat which I believe is always a faster way to get a response.

Pricing

This tool has three major pricing plans. They include:

Free Plan – $0

Pro – $29.95/month

Business Pro – $32.95/month

The Free plan supports 2 accounts, offering a calendar, email, contact, and task management. However you can’t use it to snooze, send emails later, or view attachments.

The Pro plan allows unlimited accounts with all the features in a free plan. You can use it to send mass emails and view attachments but it doesn’t have a license manager.

Business Pro is eM Client’s highest tier. It has all the features for the Pro plan with an additional license manager.

The tool has an option to pick the number of devices you need to use. When you select more than 1 device you get a discount.

You can also opt for a 1 device lifetime upgrade for Pro ($64.95) and Business Pro ($67.95).

The more devices you pick, the more discounts you get.

Another plus is the 30-day money-back guarantee.

eM Client Review – Verdict

eM Client impresses with its comprehensive feature set, intuitive interface, and robust security measures.

Additionally, its users seem to enjoy it quite a lot, with the platform holding above 4 starts on customer review platforms like G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra.

While minor performance and support concerns exist, its flexibility and value make it a solid option for personal and professional email management needs.