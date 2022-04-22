Picsart just made things easier for creators who rely on Google Drive as their cloud-based storage. Through integration with Drive via the Google Workspace Marketplace, it is now possible to edit content in Picsart’s web editor and save the changes without leaving the place.

The new integration brings Picsart’s set of digital creation and editing tools closer to all kinds of users, especially content creators and professionals. The arrangement can help such users save time by making the tools conveniently accessible within the workspace.

The integration was made possible after Picsart started its new API program named “Picsart for Developers,” which allows businesses to apply Picsart’s AI-powered creative tools on their platforms.

There is a handful of tools Picsart will offer to Google Drive users, including the Photo Editor, Collage Maker, Sticker Maker, Photo Effects & Filters, and more. The first tool mentioned, the Photo Editor, can be handy to a lot of creators due to the set of features it has, from Background Remover for switching backgrounds in seconds to the Remove tool for cleaning up pictures and removing unwanted objects. Other popular edits the editor offers include Golden Hour, Mirror Selfies, and retro VHS or Y2K filters.

To install the Picsart through the Google Workspace Marketplace, click here.