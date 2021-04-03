Microsoft is upgrading the web capture tool in Edge with a great new capability.

The tool already lets you capture a web page longer than the screen by scrolling, but some times web pages have multiple scrollable regions and on such pages, it is not possible to scroll those regions.

Microsoft has now added a new flag that enables users to select a sub-region to scroll.

The subscroller area selection flag enables users to select selections of subscrollers when using WebCapture or SmartCopy it reads.

In practice this is how it works:

Currently, the final screenshot produces is not quite right yet, but Microsoft should have that worked out by the time the feature launches.

The feature is currently available in Edge Canary behind the subscroller area selection flag.

via Leo Varela