The Edge browser is currently having an issue with crashes when you type anything in the address bar.

Are you seeing Edge crash when trying to type into the address bar? The team is looking into it! In the meantime, as a workaround, please turn off Search Suggestions here: edge://settings/search. We'll follow up once we have more! — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) July 30, 2020

The issue appears to be related to auto-complete for search in the address bar, and appears to happen only when Google is set as your default search engine.

Microsoft is looking into the issue, but a workaround would be to set Bing as your default search engine or to turn off search suggestions.

