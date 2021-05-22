Microsoft has updated their password leak feature in Edge to also add information on your password hygiene.

They describe the new Password Health feature as below:

Warning on password strength & reuse. Beginning in Microsoft Edge v.91, we will give feedback to you on which of your passwords are weak and/or reused across accounts. This will allow you to stay informed about your security on the web.

The main change is the addition of a new Password Health column to the password page list in Settings.

This will advise you on weak passwords and passwords which are being reused on other sites.

Users are able to sort by site, weakness, reuse and leaks, meaning you can prioritise how you want to view and address the issues detected.

The feature is currently available in Edge Canary 92.0.895.0 via a controlled rollout.

Source: Leo Varela