There has been some rumour that Edge Collections are going away, but Microsoft has continued to plough ahead with developing the feature, and their latest addition may just have made it an essential tool for students.

Edge Canary now supports turning your collection of websites into a list of Citations in either AP7, Chicago, Harvard, IEEE and MLA format.

The feature will make it easy for students to show their research when writing papers.

The new Citations feature is currently in Edge Canary and unfortunately only in controller roll-out, meaning Microsoft is testing it with only a small portion of Edge Canary users. I am sure many students can not wait for it to become more widely available.

via Leo Varela