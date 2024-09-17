Due to popular demand, OpenAI o1 model increases its limit

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Since OpenAI launched its latest reasoning-friendly model, the o1, the response has been nothing but positive so far. The latest model already powers ChatGPT besides GPT-4o, with its mini version coming to free users soon.

And now, due to popular demand, OpenAI has increased the rate limits for the AI model. ChatGPT Plus and Team users—where the model has already been made available to use since launch—can now experiment with up to 50 messages per day, while o1-preview has a higher rate limit of 50 messages per week.

“We appreciate your excitement for OpenAI o1 and we want you to be able to use it more,” says the Microsoft-backed company in an update on X.

After long rumors of a new “Strawberry” model, OpenAI o1 was finally launched and is now live on preview. It is more expensive and slower to use than GPT-4o, but it is better at writing code, and solving multistep problems, and is designed to answer more complex questions faster. It also comes with a mini variant for faster responses.

At its launch, OpenAI promised to increase the weekly rate limits for o1-preview and o1-mini and to enable ChatGPT to automatically choose the right model for a given prompt.

Microsoft announced at the “Wave 2” event that it’s updating Copilot with the latest AI models, including OpenAI o1. And, Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and OneDrive are also getting more AI smarts like sorting your email inbox based on priorities and the narrative builder to help you build a presentation.