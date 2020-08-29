A new Windows 10 app for the Dropbox cloud storage service has been discovered in the Microsoft Store.

The app lets you keep your files synchronized, make a PC backup, keep track of all your account activities and much more.

The app appears to be the same as the one which can be downloaded directly from Dropbox, but now available in the Store, but requires Windows 10 Build 20197 or higher, so is currently only available to Insiders.

Gallery

However according to the description, this is currently a private beta release, and the company may be working on further developments to the apps:

Dropbox brings your cloud content and traditional files together with the tools you love—so you can be organized, stay focused, and get in sync with your team. With all your files organized in one central place, you can safely sync them across all your devices and access them anytime, anywhere. Please note this is a private beta release. Stay tuned for open beta.

The app can be seen in the Store here.

via WalkingCat, WBI