Microsoft Teams is one of the best collaboration tools as it gives you a wide range of features that make it easier for you to collaborate with your colleagues with ease. And the good news is that Teams will keep getting better as Microsoft is working towards adding more new useful features to its collaboration tool.

One of the useful features that Microsoft is currently working on is the ability to drag and drop file attachments directly from Outlook to Teams. This will eliminate the need for you to first drag and drop file attachments from Outlook to desktop and then to Teams — you’ll be able to drag and drop file attachments directly from Outlook to Teams.

This is one of the most requested features from Teams users, and Microsoft has finally added what the users wanted. So, if you use both Outlook and Teams, the feature will be super helpful to you.

If you use both Teams and Microsoft Outlook, let’s know whether or not this feature will be helpful to you down in the comments section.

Source: Microsoft Teams UserVoice page