Download Windows 11 Build 22000.194 official ISO from Microsoft

Microsoft has just announced Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 as an optional update for Windows Insider on an eligible PC in the Release Preview Channel. For those wanting to clean install Build 22000.194, Microsoft has released the ISO image which you can download here from the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 includes updates for several in-box apps: Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions. and tons of fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22000.194: