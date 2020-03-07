Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Earth from Above PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 14 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Take the long view of planet Earth – and its continents, weather, and global silhouette – in this 14-image premium 4k set, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Earth from Above PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.

via: ALumia