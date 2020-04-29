Microsoft has released a new app to help Windows 10 users track COVID-19 cases around the world. The COVID-19 tracker app is powered by Bing.

The app can be installed on PCs running Windows 10 version 10586.0 or higher, it can also be installed on your Xbox One console. The app is compatible with x64, x86, ARM, and ARM64.

Bing COVID-19 Tracker has real-time statistics, news and videos about coronavirus, trusted information from reliable sources about the coronavirus disease. You can save locations that you want to track for easy access. This tool is a great resource for getting the latest information about coronavirus.

Features

Real-statistics of COVID-19 case count information from around the world

News and videos about coronavirus for the selected regions

Graphs and charts to see the trend and compare regions and countries to get more insights.

Testing center information at a county level in US and India

Helpful information from local/state departments of health

Support in over 30 languages

You can download the COVID 19 tracker app from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via ALumiaCOVID