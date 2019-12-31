Doorbuster deal: Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop with Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD for just $599

If you are looking for a decent business laptop, check out this new deal from Lenovo. The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is thin and light, the durable all-aluminum chassis of this laptop comes with a stunning metallic finish.

This laptop features a 13-inch narrow bezel FHD display with Dolby Vision support for great visual experience. You can log in or boot up in a flash with the integrated fingerprint reader on the power button. To improve your conference experience, there are Hot keys for Skype calls. Dolby Audio with Harman speakers delivers great sound.

The ThinkBook 13s laptop has anti-spill protection for up to 60cc of water and can withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations. The zinc-alloy hinge includes powdered-metal technology to endure 25,000 open-and-close cycles—and it’s coated with both indium and stannum to enhance resistance against corrosion and to optimize WiFi reception.

The ThinkBook 13s also offers up to 11 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge provides 80% capacity in just an hour.

Lenovo is now selling ThinkBook 13s with 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM and 512GB SSD for just $599. Check out this deal here.