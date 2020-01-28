In a refreshing change from the microtransaction-riddled hellscape that is modern gaming, DOOM Eternal creative director Hugo Martin has said that the upcoming game won’t have microtransactions or any sort of in-game store.

As DualShockers reports, Martin confirmed the lack of microtransactions in a Facebook comment. Martin also says that “nothing [you] can unlock in Eternal with XP has anything to do with player abilities or content that would impact your game in anyway [sic].”

“The only thing [you] can unlock with XP is COSMETICS. These cosmetics have no impact on how [you] play, they just look cool.”

Martin also stated that “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or a mobile game – we are giving [you] a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect. Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or [you] can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience AT ALL and it’s all free.”

There you have it – DOOM Eternal is giving you what you pay for and not paywalling Doomguy’s ability to wear whatever he wants.

If you’re excited for DOOM Eternal, then consider giving our preview from our time with the game at EGX a read. We wrote that “DOOM Eternal is one of the best things [we’ve] ever touched. And [we’ve] barely even scratched it. Doot.”

DOOM Eternal is out on March 20th, 2020, on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is due out sometime in the future.

Coincidentally, March 20th is also the day that Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on the Nintendo Switch. Maybe someone at Bethesda knew that, deep down, they couldn’t compete with Tom Nook’s island paradise.