There is a long tradition amongst more conservative Windows users to wait for the first service pack before upgrading to a new Microsoft operating system.

The logic is that the first wave of new users will take the arrows, while wiser users will upgrade to a more mature version of the new operating system with the early wrinkles already ironed out.

If you are one of those people and were waiting for Windows 11 22H1 before updating to Windows 11, the good/bad news is that this is no longer coming.

According to Thurrott.com Microsoft will only deliver a major update to Windows 11 in October 2022, saying:

The next “full OS update” is expected in October 2022, given that Microsoft has promised annual feature updates.

Instead, Microsoft has confirmed that it will deliver the required features and improvements via monthly Cumulative Updates, with Microsoft saying:

“New features and OS improvements from [Windows Insider] builds could show up in future Windows releases when they’re ready, and we may deliver them as full OS updates or servicing releases.”

This means the Start Menu improvements Microsoft is testing in the latest Dev channel build in Windows 11 should make it to the Stable channel release of Windows 11 well before the end of next year.

This means if you are waiting for a big update before you jump to Windows 11, it may be time to change your tradition and start jumping a bit sooner.