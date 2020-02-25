Don’t ignore that notification: Update Chrome now before you get pwned

If you are on your desktop you may see a little red arrow on the top right of your screen. That is Chrome telling you that it needs to restart to install an update, and it may be in your interest not to ignore it any further.

Google has just released an update for Chrome that addresses 3 serious security bugs, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild.

Found and analyzed with a lot of help from @5aelo and Sergei. https://t.co/qeBkjsao4o — clem1 (@_clem1) February 25, 2020

CVE-2020-6418 is a “type confusion” bug in Chrome’s Javascript engine and in this case, allows attackers to run unrestricted code.

Google confirmed that it is currently being exploited, but did not say where. Instead an update to Chrome version 80.0.3987.122 is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux, and you can update by tapping the aforementioned arrow, or by going to Help > About Google Chrome.

Via Neowin