Rode Wireless Go II has a formidable challenger in the market right now with the entrance of DJI Mic, a portable microphone system that packs everything you need in a small case.

In a world where portability and quality are two top qualities devices must possess, DJI Mic is a stunning discovery in the market. It features a mic system comprised of two transmitters and one receiver. The good news? The entire system is wireless, which removes the messy cable problems when you need to record quality audio during spontaneous interviews.

The transmitters and receiver would blink in green, indicating that they are ready to be used. The case plays a huge role in ensuring the pairing of the components whenever you place them back there. Even more, the case serves as your immediate charging station when you are not using the transmitters and receiver. Outside the case, they can last up to 5 hours of endless recording activity, but if you would give them rest within the charging station between each use, the system promises a total of 15 hours of power. Charging the case itself, on the other hand, only requires one cable, which saves you from the laborious charging process like in Rode Wireless Go II, where you have to use a separate charging source for each part of the mic system.

The receiver has a touch-sensitive screen and gives you all the information about the DJI two mics like the battery level and mic input levels and other settings like volume settings and channel selection. It lets you access various settings with just a swipe and other easy touch control motions, like shifting from mono to stereo and assigning the left and right transmitters. And to guard the settings you put into the receiver, the power button will double as a lock that will secure the screen from accidental touches.

The transmitters have omni-directional microphones that boast effective audio recording, and there are lots of controls you can use to attain the quality you need. You can adjust the receiver gain and activate the safety channel mode for the best results. The kit also has a small wind shield for each transmitter, making them perfect recording devices even in windy situations.

DJI Mic system has a 250-meter wireless transmission range. Add to that, the transmitters only weigh 30g while the receiver is 24.9g. With this, you can easily clip them to clothes, allowing you or the subject to move freely while talking. The transmitters will record the audio internally, thanks to the built-in 8GB memory storage in each mic. Nonetheless, you also have the liberty to use the USB-C and Lightning adapters included in the package, and the receiver has a hotshoe adapter. The system also works with cameras, smartphones, laptops, and other devices. With all this, DJI Mic lives up to expectations and is genuinely a user-friendly system, even for those new to using portable mics.