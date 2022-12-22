Check out these heavily-discounted refurbished Surface devices on Amazon

Brand-new laptops are the best ones to have, but if you are looking for something more affordable, refurbished laptops are also a safe bet as long as they are from reliable sources. That said, if you are on the hunt for budget-friendly Surface laptops, the best place to go is Microsoft. Nonetheless, if you are looking for bigger discounts, Amazon is also offering refurbished units at much lower prices.

Like the ones from Microsoft, they have been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by qualified vendors. Their batteries are also generally in decent condition (around 80 to 90 percent) and come with fully compatible accessories. If you are considering such pre-owned products, here are some of the best ones we rounded up for you.

This Microsoft Surface Book 2 offers an incredibly huge discount of 59%. But its price is not the only thing attractive about it: it also comes with pretty powerful specs that are more than enough for your needs. It boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB hard disk, in addition to its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics coprocessor with 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory.

Save $450 by having this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Despite being refurbished, it comes with a brand-new battery, giving you almost the same power as the expensive units. Inside, it also possesses decent power, thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics coprocessor, and 256GB SSD. Also, it is currently running Windows 10 Home but can be upgraded to Windows 11.

Looking for a convenient unit to bring with you during your travels? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 19% discount is a good choice. It comes with a 12.3” PixelSense touchscreen display with a 2736 x 1824 resolution, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio-enhanced sound, and 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear-facing cameras with 1080p HD video recording. Meanwhile, its performance is powered by Intel Core i7-1065G7 3.90GHz processor, 256GB SSD Drive, and 16GB RAM.

You can save over $300 on this ARM64 device, offering ?Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685, 8GB RAM, and 256GB. The tablet also comes with its own Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen in this package, so you can fully enjoy its flexibility as a plain tablet or as a professional computer.