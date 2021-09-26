Awesome discount on Microsoft Surface Pen Platinum Model 1776 is back on the Amazon USA website. You can now buy the Surface Pen at a price point of $67.99, down from $99.99 — $32 discount if you do the math. You can check some of the key features of the pen below.

Surface Pen Features

Surface pen. Write and draw naturally. Create without limits

Precisely sketch and shade with 4,096 pressure points that respond to the lightest touch

Reduced lag/low latency: Ink flows out in real time with no lag or latency

Connector type: bluetooth 4.0. Use Surface Pen with apps like OneNote, Microsoft Office, Adobe Suite, Sketch able, Bluebeam Revue, Draw board, CorelDraw, and Staff pad

Compatibility: Surface Book, Surface Book 2, Surface Studio 1st Gen, Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 1st Gen, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Go, Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 5th Gen, Surface Pro 6, Surface 3, Pen Tip Kit

You can buy Microsoft Surface Pen Platinum Model 1776 at a discounted price here from Amazon.