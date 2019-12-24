Discord is a very popular name in the gaming industry, so much so that many labeled the instant chat messenger as “WhatsApp for gamers”, but aside from gaming, it’s recently gained a lot of popularity outside the gaming sphere and is now fairly popular among professionals too, thanks to a number of useful features that it offers. And the good news is the company is working hard to add more useful features.

One important feature that the company recently added to its Android app is WhatsApp-like PC logins. Discord for Android now gives you the option to perform a QR code scan to log in to your PC.

The process is fairly simple. All you have to do is go to the Settings of the app, you’ll then see an option called “Scan QR Code”. Tap on the option and it will open up a QR code scanner within the app, thus allowing you to scan the QR code that you see during the setup process of any desktop version of Discord. You’ll have to follow a similar process if you want to use WhatsApp on the web. The QR code logins feature is available for every Android user.

Talking about the upcoming features, Discord is working on an interesting new feature called “Friend Sync”. The feature will allow you to verify your phone number with the platform which, in turn, will help you easily connect with other users in your contact list. It’ll also notify you whenever someone in your contact list joins Discord and verifies their phone number, makingQR it easier for you to connect with them.

via XDA