Discord Voice is now available for Xbox consoles

Microsoft has been working with Discord for a long time to streamline the audio experience for Xbox users. All the hard work that both companies put into the project has finally come to fruition, as Discord Voice is finally available for all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

In its official blog post, Microsoft has said that Xbox users can now chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from their consoles. Thanks to Discord Voice support, it is now possible to see who is on the call and speaking while you are playing on your console.

The new Discord Voice integration also supports switching between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat while playing games. It will also be possible to adjust the sound. The setup process is quite easy: all you need is the Discord mobile app.

To use the Discord Voice capability, you need to link your Discord account to your Xbox account from the Discord mobile app. This step is mandatory even if you have linked accounts before, as explained by Microsoft. Once the linking is done, you can join any Discord voice channel or call and transfer it to your Xbox.

In the official blog post, Microsoft also thanked Xbox Insiders for giving valuable feedback in the development process. Lastly, the software giant has also promised to bring more Discord experiences to Xbox in the future. The details about these new experiences and when they will be introduced are under wraps. Of course, we will keep you posted about all the new features Microsoft introduces to Xbox in the future.

