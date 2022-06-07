Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is coming on June 12, and we can’t all wait for it. If you are one of the folks excitedly anticipating the event, here are some important things to know, specifically the details of where to watch it and some things to expect.

On Sunday at 10 AM Pacific Time, the latest news about games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox partners will be announced. Fans will get to know the upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, the lineup of games coming to Xbox and PC, and so much more. Everything will be initially streamed in 1080p at 60fps but will later be available in the 4K / 60fps version after the premiere.

Thankfully, the show will be available through different channels and places, making it accessible for all gamers worldwide. The announcements will be online globally via the official Xbox channels, such as Twitch and YouTube. To make it more accessible, the showcase will also be available on the social media channels of Xbox, including Facebook, Twitter, and even TikTok. Simultaneous streaming of the show will also be seen on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels, Steam, China’s Bilibli, and media outlets.

Additionally, gamers can enjoy the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at the Xbox FanFest Virtual Watch Party, where they can witness everything together with their friends and other Xbox fans. And to make the experience more engaging, Xbox FanFest in-person watch parties will be hosted for fans who won tickets in Los Angeles, California; Madrid, Spain; Toronto, Canada; and Melbourne, Australia.

On the other hand, there are different ways to still catch the latest bits of news about the show for those who will miss the show. Apart from the 4K / 60fps version of the show that will be posted after the broadcast, the highlights of the announcements will be published through a blog post from the Xbox Wire team. Even better, the blog posts will be given localized versions for Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese fans. With this, gamers will have a lot of options on where and when to get the gist and highlights of the show.

Lastly, to make the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase accessible for all gamers, Xbox promises to provide audio dubbed translations and/or subtitle support for the show in different languages, such as Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Slovak, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Latin America), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. Plus, people with low/no hearing or low/no vision can expect special versions of the show for them. First is a version on the Xbox YouTube channel with Audio Descriptions in English. Another version is on Xbox’s YouTube channel and the new /XboxASL Twitch channel with American Sign Language.

For deeper insights into the announcements that will be made at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, fans can wait for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended show to be broadcasted on June 14 at 10 AM PT. In this all-new 90-minute show, new trailers will be seen, and news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be discussed further and deeper together with different famous game creators.