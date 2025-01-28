Difference Between Restore and Recovery in Windows (Explained)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to know the difference between Restore and Recovery in Windows? Your OS has built-in ways to prevent data loss or corruption, such as System Restore and System Recovery.

Read on as I explain what they are, and how they can benefit you, and cover their differences and similarities.

Let’s get into it!

What Is System Restore?

System Restore is a Windows tool that lets you revert your operating system to its last working state when installation fails or data corruption occurs. You can think of it as an Undo feature for the Windows OS.

When enabled, it regularly takes snapshots of the Windows state and marks them as restore points. Also, you can create them manually, when required. So, if your system misbehaves after an update or app installation, you can go back to your last restore point where your computer was running like a pro.

What Is System Recovery?

System Recovery is the process of reverting your entire Windows operating system to its default state. That way, you can get a fresh start.

If you’re having serious problems like malware attacks, memory issues, file corruptions, etc., you should go for this option.

This comprehensive reset erases all your data, including system files or personal data. So, always backup your files before using it. You can do that with the Windows Backup utility or third-party services.

What Is the Difference Between System Restore and System Recovery?

Now, let’s look at the key factors where they differ:

Definition: System Restore reverts your computer settings, updates, and system files to the earlier version of working condition while the System Recovery restores your entire operating system to its original state set by the manufacturer.

System Restore reverts your computer settings, updates, and system files to the earlier version of working condition while the System Recovery restores your entire operating system to its original state set by the manufacturer. Use case: When your Windows OS is heavily damaged, you should perform System Recovery to get your machine back to a working state. However, System Restore is primarily suitable for undoing recent changes to the settings, configurations, installations, etc.

When your Windows OS is heavily damaged, you should perform System Recovery to get your machine back to a working state. However, System Restore is primarily suitable for undoing recent changes to the settings, configurations, installations, etc. Effect on personal data: Your personal files remain the same throughout the restoration process but when it comes to System Recovery, you can either keep or remove them.

Your personal files remain the same throughout the restoration process but when it comes to System Recovery, you can either keep or remove them. Complexity: System Restore is a short and simple process while System Recovery is a comprehensive procedure of resetting your entire operating system.

Which One Is Best for You?

The exact answer lies in the issue you’re facing.

Has your computer started throwing errors after a recent update? Is a new driver on your machine causing some strange system behavior? In this case, you can use System Restore to undo the recent changes.

However, if your PC keeps crashing or you’ve been infected with malware, you should go for a more comprehensive procedure like System Recovery to fix it. Moreover, you should always use it before selling or giving away your computer to wipe all your personal data.

So, now you know the difference between Restore and Recovery on Windows. Good luck with keeping your OS safe and sound!