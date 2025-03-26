Dev Channel platform changes hint at Windows 11 version 25H2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft might have started testing the next big update of its operating system, Windows 11 version 25H2, signaling the beginning of a new development cycle. This phase involves shipping early builds to the Windows Insider Dev Channel, where developers and enthusiasts can experiment with future features and improvements.?

Starting today, the Dev Channel is jumping ahead to receive 26200 series builds. This means that the window to switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel is closed and once Build 26200.5510 is installed.

New development branch hints at bigger changes

The company has relocated the Dev Channel to a new development branch, paving the way for the 25H2 update. The relocation enables Microsoft to experiment with platform tweaks and innovations that can be introduced to subsequent releases of Windows 11. While version 25H2 has not been confirmed, the move indicates care in building the operating system’s functionality.

For Windows Insider Program members, the shift means preliminary access to builds that may include experimental features and platform updates. The builds are essential in gathering feedback and testing new additions for stability and functionality before deployment on a larger scale. Insiders are expected to embrace potential instability contained within development releases.?