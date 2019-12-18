Microsoft Security Essentials users on Windows 7 can rest easy – their security solution will not die with their operating system.

In Microsoft’s FAQ about Extended Security Updates for Windows 7, Microsoft had earlier said MSE will expire with Windows 7 on the 14th January 2020, saying:

Will Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) continue to protect my computer after the end of support? No, your Windows 7 computer is not protected by MSE after January 14, 2020. MSE is unique to Windows 7 and follows the same lifecycle dates for support.

In a Microsoft AMA about Windows 7 hosted on the Microsoft Community Forums, Microsoft Employee Mike Cure said that MSE would still get signature updates after January 14th.

This does make sense since Microsoft will be developing the updates for Windows 7 users paying for extended security updates in any case, but ultimately it would, of course, be better to move to a supported operating system.

Via BleepingComputer