The new Dell XPS Desktop comes with a tool-less chassis and up to a 500W power supply

Today, Dell announced the all-new Dell XPS Desktop with expandable chassis and powerful performance. As expected, the new Dell XPS Desktop is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processors (up to 10-core i9K), high-end GPU options from AMD and NVIDIA (up to GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER). It also comes with the Killer AX1650 wireless network card for great WiFi 6 performance. The XPS Desktop will be available in Night Sky and Mineral White colors.

Highlights of the Dell XPS Desktop:

Despite being smaller than the previous generation (19L vs 23.7L), the new XPS Desktop is still just as capable and expandable. Four HDDs, Three Tool-less back plane slots (GPU,etc.) and same CPU, GPU and RAM capabilities.

Expansion slots: Up to 500W power supply supporting graphics up to 10.5” long & 225W Install upto 4 storage devices (2×3.5” HDD bays or 22.5” NB drives),1 x internal ODD 6xUSB on the back : 2xUSB2.0, 4xUSB3.14xUSB on front : 3xUSB3.1, 1 USB Type-C Slots: 1 PCIe x16, 1 PCIe x1, 1 PCIe x4

No tools needed to open up your chassis, only a thumbscrew, while hard drives require use of two easily accessible screws. It is also very easy to access all of the components once you take off the side panel.

Choose between a 360W power supply (supports up to 65W processor and 150W graphics or a 500W power supply for more headroom (supports 125W KCPU + 225W graphics with anticipated voltage spikes).

The new Dell XPS Desktop (XPS 8940) is now available in the U.S. and Canada today. It will be also be available in the European and Asian countries later this month starting at US $649.99.