The i7 variant of the Dell XPS 13(9310) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The laptop that has 11th gen processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD is now available at a price point of $1479.98, down from $1659.99. The XPS 13, which has the 10th gen i7 processor, is also discounted at Amazon — it’s now available at price point of $1,040.22. You can know about all the key features of laptop below.

Dell XPS 13(9310) key features

13.4″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor (12MB Cache,4.8 GHz)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

16GB, 4267MHz LPDDR4x Memory Onboard

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.1

You can buy the Dell XPS 13(9310) at a discounted price here from Amazon.