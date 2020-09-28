Dell announces new XPS 13 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Xe graphics

Early this year, Dell announced the much-awaited upgrade of the popular XPS 13 laptops. The redesigned XPS 13 9300 featured a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor with a screen to body ratio of 91.5 percent. Today, Dell announced the new XPS 13 9310 featuring the same design and updated internals. The Dell XPS 13 9310 is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, providing great speed and intelligence making your experience fast, smooth and easy. Dell has also improved the memory performance by updating it to 4267MHz LPDDR4x (from 3733MHz).
Highlights of Dell XPS 13 design:
- Precision manufacturing: 100% of the enclosure is sculpted by a CNC (computer numerical control) machining process. A high precision, machine-milled aluminum chassis creates an elegant design with high build quality that’s stronger and stiffer than magnesium or plastic.
- Cool and light: For the black palm rest, carbon fiber inspired by the aerospace industry, or the arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest, allow for maximum strength and minimal weight. Our design team worked tirelessly to get the details just right, including carefully crafted backlighting and a UV- and stain-resistant coating to prevent yellowing and staining.
- Superior screen: The latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is strong, as well as impact and scratch resistance.
- Gleaming sidewalls: Anodizing provides a superior, scratch-resistant surface, but here, edges are dipped a second time to further prevent damage from repeated plugging and unplugging of peripherals. Using this finish on the metal achieves the perfect color without using paint, which could chip away over time.
- The finest details: Stainless inlayed logos are laser cut out of a sheet of stainless steel and dropped into the machined cut outline by hand.
- Elevated essentials: Elements like the display, keys and touchpad are all larger for an easier, more optimized user experience. The XPS features a 7% larger display, 17% larger touchpad and an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger key caps.
- One-handed open: The new twin coil press fit hinge is designed to maximize the screen to body ratio and enable 4-sided InfinityEdge. It also enables you to open with one hand, while staying stable when you are using the touchscreen.
- Revolutionary webcam construction: The new XPS 13 webcam isn’t just smaller (only 2.25 mm)—it’s also better. A new 4-element lens uses more elements than a typical webcam to deliver sharp video in all areas of the frame, while temporal noise reduction uses advanced noise reduction, significantly improving video quality, especially in dim lighting conditions. Finally, the lens is assembled with precise machinery to ensure all points of the image are in focus.
- Sacrifices nothing: Features a 17% thinner design with more power, plus no sacrifice to essentials like the headphone jack or microSD card slot.
Dell XPS 13 9310 Tech specs:
Dell XPS 13 pricing and availability:
- Dell XPS 13 in machined aluminum in platinum silver with black carbon fiber is now available for order for $999.
- Dell XPS 13 in frost machined aluminum with arctic white woven glass palm rest will be available later.
Source: Dell
