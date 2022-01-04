Dell announces UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor with IPS Black Panel technology

At CES 2022, Dell today announced UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ with several class leading features.

This new 4K monitor features a webcam that includes a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens for great images during video calls. It comes with dual 14W speakers and dual echo cancelling mics for great audio experience.

This new monitor is Microsoft Teams certified and you can join Teams meetings and respond to Teams notifications using the dedicated buttons.

The Dell U3223QZ also features ExpressSign-in technology that will allow you to securely log you in automatically when you are close by.

Dell also highlighted that this new UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is the first one its class to feature the IPS Black technology for greater color accuracy.

Finally, this monitor comes with a host of posts including USB-C, HDMI 1.4 and RJ45.

Tech Specs:

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ will be available in March 2022.

Source: Dell.com