Dell announces Latitude Rugged 5430 and 7730 laptops with 1400 nits display, 5G support and more

Dell today announced Latitude Rugged 5430 and 7730 Windows 11 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G-capability, glove-touch capable displays with up to 1400 nits of brightness, 25 hours battery life with dual hot swappable batteries and Express Charge Boost for up to a 35% charge in just 20 minutes. These laptops are also FirstNet Ready, a service that provides priority access to dedicated, fast, reliable and high-capacity broadband networks to coordinate field responses quickly during emergencies.

The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme features an optional 1400-nit direct-sunlight viewable and gloved multi-touch capable screen, is drop tested from up to 6-feet, and has an IP-6516 rating for maximum protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

The Latitude 5430 Rugged starts at only 4.35lbs (1.97kg) and it packs quite a punch, coming with an optional professional discrete graphics card. It’s drop-tested from up to 3-feet and Ingress Protection (IP)-5313 rated for a high-degree of protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

Both the Dell Latitude Rugged 5430 and 7730 laptops will be available for order on Dec. 9, 2021.

Source: Dell