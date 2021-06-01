Dell announces Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops

Dell today announced the new Alienware X-Series gaming laptops. The Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 are the first laptops in the X-series and they are the thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops in the entire Alienware lineup. In these new X-series laptops, Dell has included patent pending cooling technologies, the latest performance components, framerate-splitting displays and more.
Exclusive features of X-Series:
- Dell has engineered the next evolution of our Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology which introduces Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance. Unlike what’s currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25% improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 31, but in order to dive into those patent-pending innovations that’ll require level 10 clearance to disclose.
- HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance during long hours of gameplay, the X-Series offers more heat dissipation and gaming performance
- The new exclusive Alienware Quad Fan design blows air efficiently through the system, chassis and internal hotspots, designed to help keep your gaming engines cool wherever you go.
- The patent-pending Smart Fan control technology utilizes AI to enable improved application performance as each fan independently spins-up, slows-down or remains steady according to various sensors strategically placed around core system components.
- Visually, it’s easy to be allured by the mesmerizing, single, continuous loop of bold stadium lighting, illuminating the rear hexagon venting pattern. Or the contour of smooth and gentle angles that produce purity of form. But it’s not just about the glamour appeal, the new X-Series is designed in parity with engineering to maximize thermal benefits. We’ve purposefully placed vents on the top and base of X-Series notebooks around the quad fan design to help amplify airflow rate and boost thermal performance.
Highlights of X-Series:
- The latest performance technologies for gamers featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs– up to a 3080. x15 and x17 support a maximum graphics power of 110W and 165W, respectively.
- Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) lets you set a “cruise control” limit to the CPU temperature, so you can work and play with the cruise control limit working to help assure that the system CPU temperature will remain within your defined range.
- Select from five Tailored Power States according to your needs, including Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority).
- Want to experience a true mechanical keyboard on the go? Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that allows you to press deeper with more emphasis, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other.
- DirectX Raytracing vibrantly brings your favorite games to life in tandem with the latest panel technologies ranging from incredible FHD 360Hz speed to 4K-UHD HDR400. All of the X-series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins. Various panel options also include our ComfortView Plus, hardware based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.
- AlienFX stadium lighting goes bolder through advanced LED technology with up to 100 micro-LEDS on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center.
- To maximize portability, our first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter provides gamers with a small and light form factor, making gaming on the go easy.
The new Alienware x15 and x17 will be available in the U.S. on June 15th, starting at $1,999 and $2,099 respectively.
Source: Alienware
