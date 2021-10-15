Dell announces new Alienware Aurora desktop with an open-air design

Dell today announced the new Alienware Aurora desktop with an open-air design to offer better accessibility, greater airflow, improved acoustics, and cleaner cable management. Dell claims that this new design offers significant advantages over the previous generation, find the details below.

This new open-air design increases internal chassis volume by a whopping 50% without significantly expanding the overall footprint of the chassis.

Now supporting up to four 120mm fans and liquid cooling options, the new Aurora takes full advantage of the open-air design to keep your rig performing cooler through the most-intense gaming sessions.

Gen-over-gen, the new Aurora is up to 16% quieter at idle, up to 9% quieter during CPU intensive tasks, and up to 15% quieter during overclocking.

Aurora look fantastic from all angles on both Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon color options

Also, Alienware is now offering an optional transparent left-side panel for the first time. This allows gamers to gaze inside and enjoy the internals illuminated by up to eight unique zones of AlienFX customizable lighting. Also new is an optional, magnetic, cable cover that neatly stows cables and conceals ports on the rear side.

Source: Dell