Dell announces Alienware 34 Curved Quantum-Dot OLED monitor with AlienFX lighting

At CES 2022, Dell today announced the new Alienware 34 Curved Quantum-Dot OLED monitor. This monitor features a curved 1800R panel that supports 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage and 1000 nits peak brightness. As you can expect from flagship gaming monitor, the new Alienware 34 Curved monitor supports industry’s fastest 0.1ms GtG response time and up to 175Hz refresh rate. This monitor also comes with a 3-year premium warranty that includes OLED burn-in.
Alienware 34 Curved Quantum-Dot OLED monitor specs:
