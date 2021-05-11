Dell announces stunning new 31.5-inch 4K monitor that reduces harmful blue light emissions

Dell today announced the new Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor P3222QE that offers 99% sRGB color coverage, 4K resolution and ComfortView Plus feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. Read about the features of this new monitor below.
Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor P3222QE features:
- Capture every nuance on a brilliant 31.5” 4K monitor with more than 8 million pixels and ComfortView Plus.
- Color consistency comes standard with 99% sRGB coverage out of the box.
- Tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust the height of your monitor to your comfort.
- Experience outstanding wired connection to your network. With extensive connectivity options like RJ45 and USB-C.
- Jumpstart productivity with a power sync feature that seamlessly starts your monitor and connected PC, even when the laptop lid is closed.
- World class 3-year Advanced Exchange Service1Premium Panel Exchange2(next business day shipment over one dead pixel) and Optional ProSupport.
- These monitors meet the latest regulatory and environmental standards.
Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor P3222QE will be available later this month in the US.
Source: Dell
Comments