Deal Alert: Save $500 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 13-inch and 15-inch models

Microsoft Surface Book

Microsoft Store is now offering a flat $500 discount on Surface Book 3 in the US. This discount is applicable for both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. For example, Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256 SSD is now available for $1499 (was $1999).

Surface Book 3 features:

  • Most powerful Surface laptop yet, with quad-core powered, 10th Gen Intel Core processors. More than 50% faster than Surface Book 2 13.5”.
  • Power when you need it. Up to 15.5 hours battery life— plus improved standby that extends battery life when you’re away.
  • The connections you need, including USB-A, USB-C, and full-size SD card slot.
  • High-resolution PixelSense touchscreen display. Also available in 15”.
  • Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

