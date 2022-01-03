Deal Alert: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 now available for $139.99

You can now get Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $139 from Microsoft Store. With this controller, you have 30 ways to play like a pro, including adjustable tension thumbsticks, new interchangeable components and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip.

Tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. Save up to 3 custom profiles and 1 default profile on the controller and switch between them on the fly with the Profile button.

Experience limitless customization with the Xbox Accessories app. Assign a button to act as a Shift key to enable alternative inputs for each of the other buttons.

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and re-engineered components that are built to last. Charge the controller either inside or outside the carrying case with the included USB-C cable and charging dock

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.