Surface Headphones are arguably the most exciting noise-canceling headphones that launched last year. It not only offers great sound quality and great noise cancelation but it also features a great design. On of the flip side, however, many criticized Microsoft noise-canceling headphones and one of the reasons behind the criticism was the $349.99 price tag. But that will no longer be the case as Surface Headphones have received a handsome discount at Microsoft Store.

Surface Headphones are now available at $199.99, down from the original price point of $349.99, which means if you buy the Surface Headphones now, you’ll be able to get them at $150 lower than the original price.

The Surface headphones, which are appealing especially to developers and other office workers who want to maintain their productivity in distraction-prone environments, utilize 4 beam-forming microphones, 4 active noise-canceling microphones, and 13 levels of noise reduction for up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation to keep users focused. They also feature 40 mm free drivers delivering up to115 dB, automatic pause and play, support phone calls, USB-C charging, 3.5mm connectivity, Microsoft’s own Bluetooth fast pair technology and 15 hours of battery life.

Highlights of Surface Headphones:

Hear crisp, clear audio. Omnisonic Audio wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more

Lightweight, breathable, and a comfortable size you can wear for a full day of travel or at the office. Noise cancellation Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation

Your built in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more. Compatibility Windows 10, iOS, Android, MacOS

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off , USB cord length 1.5 meter , Audio cable length 1.2 meter. Sound pressure level output – Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 1Vrms via cable connector with power on). Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 0dBFS over Bluetooth connection)

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on ear dial. Or, turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones. Frequency response:20 20 kHz

You can buy Surface Headphones here from Microsoft Store.