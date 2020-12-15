Deal Alert: Select Microsoft Surface devices are on sale now

You can now get huge discounts on select Surface devices from Microsoft Store US. If you need help choosing the right Surface device, you can book a personal shopping appointment with a Microsoft Store associate. You can find some of the available deals below.
- Save up to $300 on select Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $150 on the new Surface Laptop Go
- Up to $300 off Surface Pro 7 plus a free sleeve
- Save $300 on select Surface Book 3
- Up to $430 off Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover
- Save up to $300 on the Surface Pro X
You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
