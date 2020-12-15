Deal Alert: Select Microsoft Surface devices are on sale now

Microsoft Surface deals

You can now get huge discounts on select Surface devices from Microsoft Store US. If you need help choosing the right Surface device, you can book a personal shopping appointment with a Microsoft Store associate. You can find some of the available deals below.

You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

