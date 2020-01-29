Deal Alert: Save $500 on Quartz Pink Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX 2060

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Razer last year announced the Quartz Pink edition of Razer Blade 15 laptop. This Pink edition laptop is anodized at the sub-molecular level in futuristic pink. You can also notice a subtle pink tone-on-tone Razer logo to match the Quartz Pink effect.

You can now save $500 on Quartz Pink Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and 16GB RAM. After discount, you can get this laptop for just $1,499.99 (originally $1,999.99).

Tech specs:

Processor – 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core (2.6GHz/4.5GHz)

– 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core (2.6GHz/4.5GHz) Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) Display – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz, 100% sRGB, 4.9mm bezel, factory calibrated

15.6″ Full HD 144Hz, 100% sRGB, 4.9mm bezel, factory calibrated Storage – 512GB SSD (NVMe) + empty 2.5″ (SATA, 7mm max. thickness)

512GB SSD (NVMe) + empty 2.5″ (SATA, 7mm max. thickness) Memory – 16GB Dual-Channel (8GB x 2) DDR4 2667MHz

16GB Dual-Channel (8GB x 2) DDR4 2667MHz Battery – 65Wh

65Wh Keyboard – Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma

Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma Gigabit Ethernet – Yes

Yes USB & Thunderbolt 3 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x3, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x3, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C Wireless – Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5

Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5 Webcam – Built-in HD webcam (1MP / 720P)

Built-in HD webcam (1MP / 720P) Finish – Quartz Pink with Tone on Tone logo and black USB ports

Quartz Pink with Tone on Tone logo and black USB ports Dimensions – 0.78″ x 9.25″ x 13.98″ / 19.9mm x 235mm x 355mm

0.78″ x 9.25″ x 13.98″ / 19.9mm x 235mm x 355mm Weight – 4.63 lbs / 2.10 kg

Find the deal here on Razer.com.