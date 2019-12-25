Deals

Deal: Lenovo Yoga C940 convertible with 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD for $999 In September, Lenovo announced the new Yoga C940 convertible device. BestBuy is now selling this device at a $300 discount. For $999, you can get a Lenovo Yoga C940 with 10th gen Intel Core ...

Save $320 on the essential Surface Pro X + Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen Bund... The Surface Pro X went on sale 6 weeks ago, and today Microsoft is offering the ARM-powered laptop at a steep $320 discount for its most popular bundle, which includes the Signature Keyboard...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) heavily discounted at Amazon If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even ...

Great deal: Grab Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ for $520 and $560 respectively If case you missed the Black Friday deals on latest smartphones, check out these great deals from Amazon for Prime members. You can get up to $340 discount on the Samsung flagship devices, w...

Get last Minute Pre-Christmas deals with big discounts from Amazon It’s only a few days before Christmas, but that just leaves enough time for Amazon to ship you some of their best deals on both stocking stuffers like the Echo Dot, which is half price...

Deal Alert: In time for Christmas, save $50 on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro wire... Apple’s Powerbeats Pro with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, are on sale for $199.95- down from $249.95, making it a saving of 20%, or $50. The headphones offer up to 12 hours of list...

Christmas Deal: Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2 models from Microsoft Microsoft Store is now offering up to $500 discount on select Surface Book 2 models in the US. Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core processors, allowing you to run professional-grade...

Check out these last minute holiday deals at Microsoft Store In case you missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last month, you can now avail these last minute holiday deals available at Microsoft Store. You can get huge discounts on latest Su...

Great deal: Lenovo ideapad S340 with 8th gen Intel Core i7 and 256GB SSD for $47... If you are looking for a budget laptop that offers great performance, check out this new deal on Walmart. You can now get Lenovo ideapad S340 laptop with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB...