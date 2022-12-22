Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series is super cheap today at Amazon

While Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is superior to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch4 series is still a very good option for many of you. And if that is you, Amazon has some good news for you.

Amazon is now offering a massive 33% off on the Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth and LTE models. The Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm is now available at $199.99, while the Watch LTE model is down to $169.99. The discount is available on all color variants, including Black, Pink Gold, Silver, and Green. However, if you are looking to buy the 44mm model, Amazon is offering no discount on that. The deal may not last long, so you need to buy it while it last.

If you are not aware of Galaxy Watch4 specifications, you can check out the key features below.

Galaxy Watch4 key features

Galaxy Watch4 sleep tracker monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Accurate ECG monitoring

Advanced workout tracking

Time display

Android 6

Bluetooth

WiFi

You can buy the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch from Amazon to get it at a discounted price. The Galaxy Watch4 was selling at a heavily discounted price during Black Friday sales. But if you have missed that opportunity, Amazon is giving users another chance to buy the Watch4 at a discounted price, which is also very attractive.