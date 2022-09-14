Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 discounted to $130

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch5 series, and it is the best Android smartwatch you can buy right now. However, the Galaxy Watch4 is not very different from the Galaxy Watch5. The Watch4 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and you can now get a mouth-watering discount if you buy it now from the official Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is now available at $129.99, which is more than $100 cheaper than its usual price of $279. The discount is available on both 40mm and 44mm models. The 44mm model, however, will cost $214.49. The Galaxy Watch4 series comes with a ton of useful features, including ECG monitoring, workout tracking, and more. You check out the key features of the Galaxy Watch4 below.

Galaxy Watch4 key features

Galaxy Watch4 sleep tracker monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Accurate ECG monitoring

Advanced workout tracking

Time display

Android 6

Bluetooth

WiFi

You can buy the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch from Amazon to get it at a discounted price. It is worth remembering that you can pick the color of your choosing and you’ll get the same discount.