Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) prices get back to Black Friday lows

Amazon is offering attractive discounts on the 40mm Galaxy Watch4, making it easier for you to purchase. The discounts are available on Bluetooth and LTE models, though you can save more on the former.

The Galaxy Watch5 series is currently the latest smartwatch offering from Samsung with all the latest features. However, the Galaxy Watch4 is as good as Watch5 in most cases, but with lower pricing, since it is more than a year old. And on top of that, you can get more discounts if you buy the 40mm Watch4 from Amazon right now.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch4 with Bluetooth is now available at $199, a decent 20% drop from $249.99. But the biggest discount is on the LTE model. The Galaxy Watch4 LTE (40mm) is now $100 cheaper, costing $199.99. The LTE model is usually priced at $299 at Amazon. In other words, you can save 33% if you are planning to buy the LTE model.

If you are not aware of Galaxy Watch4 specifications, you can check out the key features below.

Galaxy Watch4 key features

Galaxy Watch4 sleep tracker monitors your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously.

Accurate ECG monitoring

Advanced workout tracking

Special features: Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Blood Pressure Monitor, Body Temperature Monitor, Breath Monitor, Calorie Tracker, Custom Activity Tracking, Cycle Tracking, Distance Tracker, ECG, Email, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, Multisport Tracker, Music Player, Notifications, Oxymeter (SpO2), Pedometer, Phone Call, Sleep Monitor, Text Messaging, Time Display, Voice Call.

You can buy the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch from Amazon at a discounted price. The Galaxy Watch4 was selling at a heavily discounted price during Black Friday sales. But if you have missed that opportunity, Amazon is giving users another chance to buy the Watch4 at a discounted price, which is also very attractive.