Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro heavily discounted at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro was released last year, but they are still pretty great in 2022. While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a superior choice, the first-generation product offers great voice quality, decent noise cancellation, and sound quality. The pair of Buds Pro looks even more attractive when you get a 50% off on it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available at $99.99 on the Amazon US website. The earbuds were launched at $199.99 last year, but thanks to the discount on Amazon, you can now get them by spending half of their original prices. The discounts are available on all three color variants: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and White. You can buy Galaxy Buds Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.

If you are not through with what the Galaxy Buds Pro is about, here is what you get inside it: the truly wireless earbuds are great for voice calls, thanks to better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support. The pair of earbuds also offer decent Noise Cancellation (ANC), though you should not expect it to be as good as your premium over-ear headphones. They are also IPX7 certified, meaning you get water-resistant support. However, it is disappointing that Buds Pro does not support Google Assistant. If you want to learn more about the earbuds, you can check out the highlighting features of the earbuds below.

Galaxy Buds Pro highlights

